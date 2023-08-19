ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 300 crore mark at box office

August 19, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

In a press note, the makers claimed the film has "soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film", especially in territories like Punjab

The Hindu Bureau

Sunny Deol in ‘Gadar 2’

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

In a press note, the makers claimed the film has "soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film", especially in territories like Punjab.

"With a net collection of 20.50 crores on Day 8 and an overall net of 305.13 crores, Gadar 2’s cinematic journey is a testament to its enduring appeal and box office dominance," the note read.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition.

