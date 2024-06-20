ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol’s film with director Gopichand Malineni goes on floors

Published - June 20, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Titled ‘SDGM’, the film will be produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers

The Hindu Bureau

Sunny Deol with the makers of ‘SDGM’ during the launch of the movie. | Photo Credit: @peoplemediafactory/X

Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s film with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has gone on floors. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

The movie, titled SDGM, also has Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. S Thaman has been roped in as the music director. Navin Nooli is the editor while Rishi Punjabi will be the cinematographer.

Sunny Deol’s last film wasGadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and also starring Ameesha Patel, was a huge hit.

ALSO READ:Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol get emotional on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for Lahore 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while A R Rahman is the music composer of the period drama. The film also stars Preity Zinta.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US