GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunny Deol’s film with director Gopichand Malineni goes on floors

Titled ‘SDGM’, the film will be produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers

Published - June 20, 2024 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunny Deol with the makers of ‘SDGM’ during the launch of the movie.

Sunny Deol with the makers of ‘SDGM’ during the launch of the movie. | Photo Credit: @peoplemediafactory/X

Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s film with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has gone on floors. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

The movie, titled SDGM, also has Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. S Thaman has been roped in as the music director. Navin Nooli is the editor while Rishi Punjabi will be the cinematographer.

Sunny Deol’s last film wasGadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and also starring Ameesha Patel, was a huge hit.

ALSO READ:Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol get emotional on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for Lahore 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while A R Rahman is the music composer of the period drama. The film also stars Preity Zinta.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.