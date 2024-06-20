Sunny Deol’s film with director Gopichand Malineni goes on floors

Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s film with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has gone on floors. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The movie, titled SDGM, also has Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. S Thaman has been roped in as the music director. Navin Nooli is the editor while Rishi Punjabi will be the cinematographer.

Excited to announce my next project with the Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol sir! Thrilled to be teaming up with @MusicThaman Bawa @RishiPunjabi5 sir, @NavinNooli brother and @artkolla for #SDGM



This venture is being produced by the amazing teams at @MythriOfficial

Sunny Deol’s last film wasGadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and also starring Ameesha Patel, was a huge hit.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for Lahore 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while A R Rahman is the music composer of the period drama. The film also stars Preity Zinta.