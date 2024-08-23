Sunny Deol welcomes ‘fauji’ Varun Dhawan to Battalion in ‘Border 2’

Keeping fans on their toes, actor Sunny Deol introduced Varun Dhawan as Fauji to the Battalion of much-awaited war film Border 2. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Varun also shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.”

Recently, on 27 years of cult classic Border, makers treated fans with a big surprise by announcing a sequel of Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, are presenting Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.b

Released in 1997, ‘Border’ is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie. Not only for the plot and actors’ incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score.