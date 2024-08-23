GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunny Deol welcomes ‘fauji’ Varun Dhawan to Battalion in ‘Border 2’

Sunny Deol has introduced Varun Dhawan as Fauji in the much-awaited war film ‘Border 2’, set for release on January 23, 2026

Published - August 23, 2024 03:16 pm IST

ANI
Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan. | Photo Credit: varundvn/Instagram

Keeping fans on their toes, actor Sunny Deol introduced Varun Dhawan as Fauji to the Battalion of much-awaited war film Border 2. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Varun also shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.”

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

Recently, on 27 years of cult classic Border, makers treated fans with a big surprise by announcing a sequel of Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, are presenting Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.b

ALSO READ:Randeep Hooda joins Sunny Deol in upcoming action film

Released in 1997, ‘Border’ is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie. Not only for the plot and actors’ incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.