Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

Updated - June 13, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:57 am IST

The upcoming sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 cult classic will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for ‘Kesari’ and the first two films in the ‘Jatt & Juliet’ franchise

PTI

A still from cult classic ‘Border’ 

Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Thursday announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie is "India's biggest war film" which will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for "Kesari" and the first two films in the "Jatt & Juliet" franchise.

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the new movie under the banner of T-Series.

Deol shared the announcement teaser of Border 2 on his official X page.

"Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh #TSeries #JPFilms," the actor wrote.

Released on June 13, 1997, Border was based on the events of Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast of Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

One of the top grossing films of 1997, the film's popularity was propelled by its songs, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. Tracks "Sandese Aate Hain", "Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon", and "Mere Dushman, Mere Bhai" continue to be popular.

Border also won three National Film Awards: best film on national integration, best lyricist for Akhtar, and best playback singer (male) for Hariharan ("Mere Dushman, Mere Bhai").

