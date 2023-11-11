ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

November 11, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

The film also marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with Vysakh after ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and ‘Madhura Raja’

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sunil | Photo Credit: @MKampanyOffl/Twitter

Telugu actor Sunil, who made his Tamil debut earlier this year and starred in films like Maaveeran, Jailer, Mark Antony and Japan, is all set to make his Malayalam debut. The actor has been roped in for Mammootty’s upcoming film Turbo which is directed by Vysakh.

ALSO READ
Mammootty announces new project ‘Turbo’, set to be directed by Vysakh

Produced by the actor’s home banner Mammootty Kampany, the makers took to Twitter via the production house’s X handle to make the cast announcement.

Penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is the fifth production venture under Mammootty’s banner Mammootty Kampany. The film also marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja.

Turbo has music scored by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sunil has films like director Shankar’s Game Changer, Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US