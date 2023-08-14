Sunil joins the cast of Innasi Pandiyan - Elviin’s ‘Bullet’

August 14, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

We had previously reported that Raghava Lawrence’s younger brother Elviin is making his debut as a lead in a film titled Bullet that’s directed by Innasi Pandiyan of Diary fame. It’s now known that Sunil, who was recently seen in Sivakarthiyekan’s Maaveeran and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, has been roped in for Bullet.

The makers of the film took to social media to welcome the Telugu actor.

Bullet will also feature Lawrence in a prominent role. Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, Bullet will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Sunil, who is on a signing spree when it comes to Tamil films, will soon be seen in Karthi’s Japan and Vishal’s Mark Antony.