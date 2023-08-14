HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunil joins the cast of Innasi Pandiyan - Elviin’s ‘Bullet’

‘Bullet’ will also feature Raghava Lawrence in a prominent role

August 14, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunil and Team ‘Bullet’

Sunil and Team ‘Bullet’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Raghava Lawrence’s younger brother Elviin is making his debut as a lead in a film titled Bullet that’s directed by Innasi Pandiyan of Diary fame. It’s now known that Sunil, who was recently seen in Sivakarthiyekan’s Maaveeran and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, has been roped in for Bullet.

The makers of the film took to social media to welcome the Telugu actor.

Bullet will also feature Lawrence in a prominent role. Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, Bullet will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Sunil, who is on a signing spree when it comes to Tamil films, will soon be seen in Karthi’s Japan and Vishal’s Mark Antony.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.