Suniel Shetty begins shooting for ‘Hunter 2’

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to come up with season 2 of the action thriller series Hunter. He shared a glimpse of the shooting. Taking to Instagram story, Suniel re-shared director Prince Dhiman's post featuring the clapboard of the series.

The first season of action thriller stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, and Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra.

Meanwhile, Suniel has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty. From Welcome 3 to The Legend of Somnath, Suniel will be seen in varied roles in upcoming projects.

Speaking with ANI, he shared, " In the coming months, I will be seen in The Legend of Somnath. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made...only some VFX work is pending...I also have Welcome to the Jungle and also a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate.

