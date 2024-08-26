GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suniel Shetty begins shooting for ‘Hunter 2’

Actor Suniel Shetty has shared the glimpse of the shooting for ‘Hunter’ Season 2, directed by Prince Dhiman

Published - August 26, 2024 04:00 pm IST

ANI
Actor Suniel Shetty.

Actor Suniel Shetty. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to come up with season 2 of the action thriller series Hunter. He shared a glimpse of the shooting. Taking to Instagram story, Suniel re-shared director Prince Dhiman's post featuring the clapboard of the series.

Suniel Shetty interview: ‘My time with Rajinikanth changed me as a person’

The first season of action thriller stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, and Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra.

Meanwhile, Suniel has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty. From Welcome 3 to The Legend of Somnath, Suniel will be seen in varied roles in upcoming projects.

ALSO READ:Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate India’s untitled project

Speaking with ANI, he shared, " In the coming months, I will be seen in The Legend of Somnath. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made...only some VFX work is pending...I also have Welcome to the Jungle and also a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.