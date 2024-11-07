Suniel Shetty 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on set, thanks fans for love

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Thursday said he sustained a "minor injury" on the set of an upcoming web series, dismissing reports that he was seriously hurt.

In an X post, the 63-year-old actor also assured fans that he was getting ready to resume shoot of the project. He suffered the injury while shooting for Hunter in Mumbai, according to media.

Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter.

It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition.

ALSO READ:Suniel Shetty begins shooting for ‘Hunter 2’

Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990 and 2000's films like Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

