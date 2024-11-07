 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suniel Shetty 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on set, thanks fans for love

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty sustained a minor injury on the sets of the web series ‘Hunter 2’

Published - November 07, 2024 06:32 pm IST

PTI
Actor Suniel Shetty.

Actor Suniel Shetty. | Photo Credit: AP

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Thursday said he sustained a "minor injury" on the set of an upcoming web series, dismissing reports that he was seriously hurt.

Suniel Shetty interview: ‘My time with Rajinikanth changed me as a person’

In an X post, the 63-year-old actor also assured fans that he was getting ready to resume shoot of the project. He suffered the injury while shooting for Hunter in Mumbai, according to media.

Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter.

It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition.

ALSO READ:Suniel Shetty begins shooting for ‘Hunter 2’

Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990 and 2000's films like Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

Published - November 07, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.