Sundeep Kishan’s next with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina starts rolling

Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming Telugu movie with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has gone on floors. Tentatively titled SK 30, the movie will be produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and A K Entertainments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundeep Kishan’s last movie was Ooru Peru Bhairvakona, released in February, 2024. The movie, which also starred Varsha Bollamma, was directed by Vi Anand.

Director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017). Leon James has been roped in as the music director for SK 30.

ALSO READ:Watch | Sundeep Kishan: ‘Michael’ has changed me as an actor and a person

Nizarshafi is the cinematographer while the art direction is from Brahma Kadali. Sundeep Kishan is also working on Raayan, MaayaOne and Vibe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.