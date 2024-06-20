ADVERTISEMENT

Sundeep Kishan’s next with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina starts rolling

Published - June 20, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Telugu film, tentatively titled ‘SK 30, is bankrolled by Hasya Movies and A K Entertainments

The Hindu Bureau

Sundeep Kishan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming Telugu movie with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has gone on floors. Tentatively titled SK 30, the movie will be produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and A K Entertainments.

Sundeep Kishan’s last movie was Ooru Peru Bhairvakona, released in February, 2024. The movie, which also starred Varsha Bollamma, was directed by Vi Anand.

Director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017). Leon James has been roped in as the music director for SK 30.

Nizarshafi is the cinematographer while the art direction is from Brahma Kadali. Sundeep Kishan is also working on Raayan, MaayaOne and Vibe.

