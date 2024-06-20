GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundeep Kishan’s next with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina starts rolling

The Telugu film, tentatively titled ‘SK 30, is bankrolled by Hasya Movies and A K Entertainments

Published - June 20, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sundeep Kishan.

Sundeep Kishan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming Telugu movie with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has gone on floors. Tentatively titled SK 30, the movie will be produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and A K Entertainments.

First look of Sundeep Kishan - CV Kumar’s ‘MaayaOne’ out

Sundeep Kishan’s last movie was Ooru Peru Bhairvakona, released in February, 2024. The movie, which also starred Varsha Bollamma, was directed by Vi Anand.

Director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017). Leon James has been roped in as the music director for SK 30.

ALSO READ:Watch | Sundeep Kishan: ‘Michael’ has changed me as an actor and a person

Nizarshafi is the cinematographer while the art direction is from Brahma Kadali. Sundeep Kishan is also working on Raayan, MaayaOne and Vibe.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.