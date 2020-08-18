Sundeep Kishan’s next production, ‘Vivaha Bhojanambu’

Actor Sundeep Kishan to produce Telugu film ‘Vivaha Bhojanambu’, named after his chain of restaurants

Late last week when actor Sundeep Kishan tweeted that he will soon make an important announcement, there was speculation that he could be the next actor from Telugu cinema to bid adieu to bachelorhood, after Nithiin and Rana Daggubati. On Monday evening, the actor put an end to the talk by sharing a poster of a new film he will be producing, titled Vivaha Bhojanambu, which is incidentally the name of his family-owned restaurant chain in Hyderabad and the Telugu States. Avid Telugu film viewers would associate the name with the famed song of Mayabazar, where S V Ranga Rao as Ghatotkacha, feasts on wedding delicacies.

Sundeep turned producer in 2019 with the thriller Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene and his second production A 1 Express is in progress. Vivaha Bhojanambu will be the third project from his production house Venkatadri Talkies, and this film will be in partnership with K S Sinish of Soldiers Factory.

Vivaha Bhojanambu will be directed by Ram Abbaraju and is said to be a comedy. The poster of Vivaha Bhojanambu doesn’t reveal the lead actor’s identity. Details of cast and crew are awaited. The story is by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the project has on board cinematographer Manikandhan, editor Chota K Prasad‬, music composer Anirudh Vijay‬ and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry.