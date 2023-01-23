HamberMenu
Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Michael’ trailer shows a violence-heavy actioner on cards

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Ranjit Jeyakodi-directed film hits screens on February 3

January 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sundeep Kishan in a still from ‘Michael’

Sundeep Kishan in a still from ‘Michael’ | Photo Credit: Aditya Music Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film Michael was released by the makers on Monday. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles.

The two-minute trailer of the film, a gangster drama that will release in multiple languages, opens with Gautham’s character warning Michael (Sundeep) of women and the troubles that equations with women can cause. The trailer hints that Michael gets into trouble due to his relationship with Divyansha Kaushik’s character, but he defends love and women by stating, “Why should a man be alive, if not for a girl?”

The trailer promises a rage-fuelled, violence-heavy actioner with many fight sequences. Michael also stars Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film has music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by R. Sathyanarayanan. Produced by Karan C Productions and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film is set to hit screens on February 3 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

