Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Michael’ teaser: A raw, bloody actioner on cards

Apart from Sundeep, the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh are also part of the cast

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 17:49 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Aditya Music Tamil/YouTube

The teaser of Sundeep Kishan’s much-anticipated pan-Indian action film Michael was released by the makers on Thursday.

The Ranjit Jeyakodi-directed film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh also feature in the cast

The short teaser gives us a glimpse into the bloodied world of the titular character, played by Sundeep. Though we are not told much about the plot of the film, it seems like it might out to be a raw, intense, gory actioner with a stylish visual treatment.

With cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by R. Sathyanarayanan, the film has music scored by Sam C.S. Set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Michael is backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP.

