Sundeep Kishan shows off his toned physique in ‘A1 Express’

The Telugu film with a story about hockey players stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s 25th film, A1 Express, is a hockey-centric sports entertainer. A new poster featuring the actor, which was unveiled on social media on Saturday, showed him in a new look, exulting after a victory in a sports stadium.

Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and starring Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, the film is expected to release in theatres soon.

Sundeep trained in hockey and worked on his fitness routine for the film. A1 Express went on floors prior to the pandemic and work continued after the inevitable pause during lockdown.

Post production work is on and and the unit is looking forward to a theatrical release. The makers stated while revealing Sundeep’s look: ‘Game begins in theatres soon’.

A1 Express is said to be the first Telugu film to have a story based on hockey. It has music composed by Hip Hop Tamizha.