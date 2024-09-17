Sundar C to direct ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ starring Nayanthara

Sundar C will direct Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International will produce the movie in association with Rowdy Pictures and Avni Cinemax [P] LTD. The film is co- produced by IVY Entertainment, and B4U Motion Pictures, headed by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian.

The makers said in a statement that the film will differ from the premise of Mookuthi Amman Part 1, directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan. The first part featured Nayanthara, RJ Balaji and Urvashi in important roles. As per reports, RJ Balaji is teaming up with Trisha for a film titled Maasani Amman.

The details of the actors and technicians of Mookuthi Amman 2 are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be part of Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Thani Oruvan 2.

Sundar C recently directed Aranmanai 4, the fourth instalment from the horror-comedy franchise. Starring Tammannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala and Sundar C, the film, which hit the screens on May 3, 2024, became a box office success.

