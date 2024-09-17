GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundar C to direct ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ starring Nayanthara

‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, starring Nayanthara and directed by Sundar C, will differ from the premise of ‘Mookuthi Amman 1’

Published - September 17, 2024 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sundar C will direct ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’.

Sundar C will direct ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundar C will direct Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International will produce the movie in association with Rowdy Pictures and Avni Cinemax [P] LTD. The film is co- produced by IVY Entertainment, and B4U Motion Pictures, headed by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian.

‘Mookuthi Amman’ gets a sequel; Nayanthara set to return as goddess

The makers said in a statement that the film will differ from the premise of Mookuthi Amman Part 1, directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan. The first part featured Nayanthara, RJ Balaji and Urvashi in important roles. As per reports, RJ Balaji is teaming up with Trisha for a film titled Maasani Amman.

The details of the actors and technicians of Mookuthi Amman 2 are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be part of Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Thani Oruvan 2.

ALSO READ:‘Aranmanai 4’ movie review: Despite lacking in finesse, Tamannaah anchors the best entry in the franchise

Sundar C recently directed Aranmanai 4, the fourth instalment from the horror-comedy franchise. Starring Tammannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala and Sundar C, the film, which hit the screens on May 3, 2024, became a box office success.

Published - September 17, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.