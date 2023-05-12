Sundance Film Festival 2024 to be held from January 18-28

May 12, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Sundance Institute today announced that the upcoming 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 18 to 28.

While the previous edition had a hybrid format, Sundance has stated that the upcoming edition will be presented in person, with “a robust collection of films” available for online viewers. The program will comprise feature films, short films, episodic, and innovative storytelling in New Frontier. The Sundance programming team will screen submissions for consideration collected via FilmFreeway starting today.

For Features, the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4, and the late deadline is September 25. For Shorts, the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is August 18, and the late deadline is September 4. For Episodic, the early deadline is August 7, the official deadline is September 1, and the late deadline is September 18. For New Frontier, the early deadline is August 4, the official deadline is August 21, and the late deadline is September 1. Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available here.

Last year’s edition came after two years of virtual festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for the world cinema documentary. A Thousand and One, a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition while Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category.

Here are some other highlights from last year:

-> Sundance 2023: In ‘Shortcomings,’ a chance for nuanced AAPI representation

-> Sundance 2023: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich star in sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

-> Sundance 2023: Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of ‘Eileen’

-> Sundance 2023: Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute. Proceeds earned through Festival ticket sales go to uplifting and developing emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

Lodging for the Sundance Film Festival 2024 can be booked here. Other details are set to be announced soon.