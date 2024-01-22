ADVERTISEMENT

Sundance 2024: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ premieres

January 22, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The noir queer romance revolves around a reclusive gym manager from a criminal family who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ 

Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, recently premiered to strong reactions at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA.

Directed by Rose Glass, the film revolves around Lou (Stewart), a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. “But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family,” says the synopsis of Love Lies Bleeding.

Rolling Stone, in its review, called the film “ a white-hot mix of romance, violence, bodybuilding and bullets”.

Love Lies Bleeding also features Ed Harris, Jena Malone and Dave Franco. Glass had previously won the Best Debut Director award at the British Independent Film Awards for 2019’s Saint Maud.

