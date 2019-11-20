Hyderabad’s moment of pride at KIFF

A 20-minute short fiction film titled Summer Rhapsody, produced by Hyderabad-based cinematographer V S Gnana Shekar and directed by Shravan Katikaneni, recently won the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for Best Indian Short Film at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). At the 25th edition of the fest organised by the government of West Bengal, held from November 8 to 15, the award was presented to Shravan Katikaneni by by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Summer Rhapsody is the story of an eight-year-old boy (Poorna Bodha Molugu) who takes care of his newborn sister, as his mother works in the field. He has a buffalo, a scarecrow and an uninvited bird for company. On a summer afternoon, the boy entertains himself and his little sister and explores a rhapsody of ideas.

Shravan Katikaneni was earlier an editor for Telugu films such as Gamyam, Vedam and Anando Brahma. He produced and directed the documentary Chronicles of a Temple Painter in 2015, winning Best Indian Documentary award at International Documentary Film Festival Of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The short film has music by Vivek Sagar and playing the eight-year-old is Poorna Bodha Molugu, who earlier won the Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy’s best child actor award for the stage play Kali Kaalam.