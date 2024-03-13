GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sumeet Vyas to direct SonyLIV series ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

The show, which has started production, will feature actors Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat

March 13, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

PTI
 Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat 

 Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat 

Streaming platform SonyLIV on Wednesday announced its new show “Raat Jawaan Hai”, which will be directed by actor Sumeet Vyas.

The show, which has started production, will feature actors Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat in the lead roles, the streamer said in a press release.

Akarsh Khurana’s play The F Word is a darkly comic and relatable dive into family complexities

According to the makers, “Raat Jawaan Hai” will offer a fresh perspective on "friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie".

It is the first full-fledged series to be directed by Vyas, best known for his performances in “Permanent Roommates”, “Tripling” and movie “Veere Di Wedding”. He earlier directed short film “Haircut” (2014) and miniseries “Tankesh Diaries” (2023).

"There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. 'Raat Jawaan Hai' refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids," the 40-year-old actor said.

"The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter," he added.

‘Kohrra’ series review: Landscape in the mist

“Raat Jawaan Hai” is produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.