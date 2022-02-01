Sumanth: I am drawn to flawed, realistic characters

Actor Sumanth opens up on ‘Malli Modalaindi’ and wonders why there hasn’t been a film on life after divorce

A couple parts ways. It becomes a topic of conversation in family and social circles. If that was not enough, the male protagonist finds himself falling in love with the divorce lawyer. The promos of the Telugu film Malli Modalaindi (It Begins Again) hint at a romantic comedy and family drama rolled into one. What adds curiosity to this story of life after divorce is its lead actor Sumanth, who has chosen to remain single since his divorce more than a decade ago. With self-deprecating humour, the actor admits that he could relate to certain aspects of his on-screen character.

Excerpts from a conversation with Sumanth, ahead of the film’s release on Zee5 on February 11:

What was your reaction when the story was narrated to you? Did some portions feel personal?

Director Keerthi Kumar got in touch with me through music director Simon K King, when Kapatadhaari was in the final stages. He e-mailed the synopsis; the topic of divorce in the story immediately caught my attention and I asked him for the script. I liked the tone of his writing and found my character to be relatable.

Divorce is not easy for the couples or their families but the idea is no longer a taboo. Does the film reflect what is happening in society?

I was surprised that nobody made a film on divorce in recent times, not only in Telugu but even in Hindi cinema. Several other topics that were considered taboo in mainstream cinema are no longer risky, thanks to some of the films starring Ayushmann Khurrana (Sumanth starred in Naruda Donoruda, the Telugu remake of Vicky Donor), but surprisingly there hasn’t been a story on divorce. Only recently we had Decoupled on Netflix. I am told that ever since Zee5 picked up our film, it has generated interest in Hindi for a remake. A story on divorce can be told seriously or in a lighter vein; we chose the latter so that it is more palatable.

Did any of your personal experiences subconsciously come in handy for this film?

I play a flawed character; he is self-deprecating and has no trouble talking about his deficiencies. I could relate to that. I improvised on some dialogues and with Keerthi Kumar, it was like a partnership in writing. In fact, I like playing flawed and realistic characters that have scope for redemption. I believe that all protagonists need not be ideal. Very few characters tend to be autobiographical, at least in some portions, and this is one such opportunity for me.

A story like this also has the scope to be a social commentary. Does it leverage that?

We did not get too deep into making a social commentary but there is a lot of subtexts. We also broke cliches. We released a promo showing the husband and the wife arriving together at the divorce court and he opened the door for her, to the shock of the lawyers. It shows that a couple can part ways with mutual respect and need not be warring all the time, which I really liked.

Actor Sumanth in Malli Modalaindi co-starring Naina Ganguly | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malli Modalaindi is your first direct digital release. Were there discussions on theatre versus digital release?

I love the theatre experience but I watch a lot of movies and series on digital platforms and believe there is space for both. The one good thing that has happened during the pandemic is the opening up of OTT spaces. I am fine with a digital release for this film.

Among the movies and series you have watched on OTT recently, anything that has been memorable?

Succession and The Family Man 2 in recent times. But I watch a lot on my home theatre and on my tablet while travelling, and can’t recollect immediately.

You also dubbed for Ranveer Singh for the Telugu version of 83. How was that experience?

I am a sports buff and when this opportunity came my way, I took it up hoping it opens the doors for dubbing opportunities. It was challenging to match the energy of Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. Those who watched the Telugu version told me that I did a good job.

What can you tell us about your next film Anaganaga oka Rowdy, the remake of Padayottam (Malayalam; 2018)?

We have made some changes after discussions with the makers of the original. We added a proper love story and tightened a few loose ends. The film is in its post-production stage. I have also worked on an experimental thriller called Aham Reboot, which will be for the digital space. Then there’s a supporting part in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu film starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Is this the first time you will be seen in a supporting part?

Yes, if you discount my cameo as my grandfather (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) in the NTR biopic. I am always game for author-backed roles; it could be a supporting part or a dark, negative character. I would love to play an antagonist. I was floored by the story Hanu narrated to me. It is going to be a one-of-its-kind film and I am looking forward to it.