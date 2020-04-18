COVID-19: Online game show ‘Sumakka Super 4’ is ready to make audience crack up

The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept television artistes away from shooting but it has not stopped them from creating shows from their own houses. On April 18 at 5 pm, television host Suma brings a game show Sumakka Super 4, on her YouTube channel Sumakka. Suma dons her entertaining avatar as the host and four anchors — Pradeep Machiraju, Ravi, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rashmi Gautam will also join her with an intent to dispel the gloom of isolation and make the audience laugh. “Game shows bring participants together in a studio. Because of the lockdown, all of us are in different places and have shot each bit from our homes,” she says, adding this is a new step to break monotony. “When one travels on the same road all the time, the thinking could become monotonous. Creativity emerges with new ideas. This lockdown is a time for people to unlock their hidden creativity,” says Suma.

Pradeep Machiraju in a screengrab from the show

During the lockdown, Suma’s children have wielded the camera for her YouTube shows. In an episode shot on a mobile by her son, Suma plays three characters. She informs that Sumakka Super 4 was shot by her daughter. “I wanted to keep people engaged with whatever minimum resources I had at home. When doctors, healthcare workers and nurses are so dedicated in their jobs, why not we entertainers create something for the relaxation of peoples’ minds in lockdown.”

She conceptualised the show after watching Family, the short film made virtually by all top stars of Indian film industry. “I wondered how amazing it would be to create a game show with participants shooting their part indoors. Small parts are scripted but whatever emerged spontaneously was also added. The editor is on the job of fixing and mixing our bits.”

Most of the television stars are household names and this is an opportunity for the audience to reconnect with them. “It has never happened that the audience was away from us for such a long time. Watching us daily reminds them of their own family.”

The monetary gains that the team receives from this video for the next six months will go to the COVID-19 cause. Suma shares, “We have been doing our bit for those in need, I am not going to wait till I get the money from this video. I will be releasing the money from my personal account, and later see what we can gather. This crisis will not end in these two months as there will be a ripple effect and people will still need money for food and basic necessities. We look forward to to help in future also.”