Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s new film titled ‘Pushpa’

Allu Arjun who is celebrating his birthday on April 8 had something special to reveal to his huge fan base. The actor who is teaming up with director Sukumar long after Arya (2004), Arya 2 (2009) and the short film I Am That Change (2014), shared the title and first look poster of their new collaboration. Titled Pushpa, the film will star Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and the film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Sukumar last directed the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, the team of Allu Arjun’s other new film titled Icon, also took to social media to wish the actor. Icon is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Raju.

Chiranjeevi also took to social media and shared a childhood photograph of his nephew Allu Arjun and stated that he had always been a graceful dancer.