Sukumar to direct Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently working on a pan-India project that’s being helmed by Puri Jagannath, will be doing another nationwide project in collaboration with director Sukumar.
This is their first film together and will be produced by debutant Kedar Selagamsetty. “It’s a special day for me. I personally like Vijay and director Sukumar and I will cherish bringing them together. Both of them thrive for content that’s new and fresh. This film will have both their styles.”
The film is likely to go on floors in 2022 and will be made as a pan-India project.
Director Sukumar
Sukumar who shot to fame with Arya (2004), his debut film as director, has a track record of popular Telugu films that include 100% Love, Rangasthalam, Nannaku Prematho and is now working with Allu Arjun for a new film titled Pushpa.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath