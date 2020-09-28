Sukumar to direct Vijay Deverakonda

Movies

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently working on a pan-India project that’s being helmed by Puri Jagannath, will be doing another nationwide project in collaboration with director Sukumar.

This is their first film together and will be produced by debutant Kedar Selagamsetty. “It’s a special day for me. I personally like Vijay and director Sukumar and I will cherish bringing them together. Both of them thrive for content that’s new and fresh. This film will have both their styles.”

The film is likely to go on floors in 2022 and will be made as a pan-India project.

Sukumar who shot to fame with Arya (2004), his debut film as director, has a track record of popular Telugu films that include 100% Love, Rangasthalam, Nannaku Prematho and is now working with Allu Arjun for a new film titled Pushpa.

