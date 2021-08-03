Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ eyes December 2021 release

Part 1 of ‘Pushpa’, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna to release in five languages this December

With a bunch of star-led Telugu films targeting a January 2022 theatrical release, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have decided to get ahead of the race and release the first part of their film in December 2021. New posters unveiled on Tuesday noon affirm the Christmas 2021 release in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Part 1 is titled Pushpa - The Rise and stars Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. This is the third collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009).

The Pushpa team also plan to unveil a promotional song on August 13, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ is composed in five languages and sung by Vishal Dadlani (Hindi), Sivam (Telugu), Benny Dayal (Tamil), Vijay Prakash (Kannada) and Rahul Nambiar (Malayalam). The lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam (Hindi), Chandrabose (Telugu), Viveka (Tamil), Varadaraj Chikkaballapura (Kannada), Siju Thooror (Malayalam).

According to producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the song will reveal more about the character Pushpa. The story revolves around the red sanders heist in Andhra Pradesh.Pushpa will be released in two parts.