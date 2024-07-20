ADVERTISEMENT

‘Suits’ universe expands with ‘Suits: LA’ spinoff, confirms NBC

Published - July 20, 2024 05:09 pm IST

The spinoff stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm

ANI

This image released by USA Network shows Patrick J. Adams, left, and Gabriel Macht in a scene from the series ‘Suits’ | Photo Credit: SHANE MAHOOD

NBC has officially given the green light to expand the acclaimed legal drama 'Suits' with a new spinoff series titled 'Suits: LA,' alongside the murder mystery 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society,' marking a significant addition to the network's upcoming lineup.

Following the success of the original 'Suits,' which gained popularity as a streaming hit, NBC's decision to order 'Suits: LA' underscores the continued interest in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Aaron Korsh, who helmed the original series, 'Suits: LA' is set in Los Angeles and introduces a fresh narrative separate from its New York-based predecessor. The spinoff stars Stephen Amell ('Arrow,' 'Heels') as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm. The series promises to explore Ted's journey as he navigates professional challenges and intertwines personal relationships amidst the backdrop of a legal drama.

The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot episode. Commenting on the expansion of the 'Suits' universe, creator Aaron Korsh expressed his enthusiasm for exploring new dimensions within the legal drama genre while retaining the essence that made the original series a success.

In addition to 'Suits: LA,' NBC has also picked up 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society,' a gripping murder mystery created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, known for their work on 'Good Girls.' The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who become entangled in unexpected crime and intrigue while navigating their seemingly ordinary lives. The diverse ensemble cast includes Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia, with Maggie Kiley directing the pilot.

Both 'Suits: LA' and 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' received pilot orders earlier this year and were filmed during the spring, with NBC aiming to potentially debut them in the second half of the 2024-25 television season.

