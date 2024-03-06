ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sugar’ trailer: Colin Farrell is fantastic as a private detective investigating a high-profile missing case

March 06, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The series also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez

The Hindu Bureau

Colin Farrell in a still from ‘Sugar’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming drama series Sugar, starring Colin Farrell. Created by Mark Protosevich, the eight-episode series premieres on the platform with its first two episodes on April 5, followed by a new episode weekly every Friday.

The trailer shows Farrell play John Sugar, a private investigator who does “one thing and one thing only: finding the missing.” Things take a huge turn when he is hired to investigate a case that seems way above his pay grade.

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel’s family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried,” reads the plot description.

The series also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez. Protosevich, Audrey Chon, Simon Kinberg, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich serve as executive producers.

