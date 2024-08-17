Sudheer Babu’s supernatural fantasy film titled ‘Jatadhara’, first look out

Telugu star Sudheer Babu is set to headline a supernatural fantasy film titled Jatadhara.

The film’s first look, featuring Sudheer Babu in an intense avatar and bearing a trident, was unveiled on Saturday, August 17. According to a press note, the film, a pan-Indian project, will feature a female lead from Bollywood and a powerful antagonist. It is backed by Prerna Arora, who also produced Pari starring Anushka Sharma in a similar space.

According to the makers, Jatadhara aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema, “combining mythology, supernatural elements, and powerful storytelling into an unforgettable cinematic experience.” ‘Jatadhara’ is one of the names of Lord Shiva, in reference to his mop of matted hair.

The film will begin shooting soon in Hyderabad and is slated for release on Mahashivratri, 2025.

Sudheer was recently seen in Harom Hara. Released in June this year, the film was directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and also featured Malavika Sharma.

