Sudheer Babu to star in pan-Indian supernatural thriller

Sudheer Babu is set to star in a pan-India project. The Telugu film will be directed by Venkat Kalyan. According to the makers, the film is touted to be a supernatural mystery thriller.

Sudheer was recently seen in Harom Hara. Released on June 14, 2024, the film was directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, and the action drama also starred Malavika Sharma in the lead role.

The pan-Indian film be produced by filmmaker Prerna Arora, known for projects such as Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan and Pari. The makers haven’t announced the other cast members of the movie. The film is reportedly set to hit the screens in March, 2025.

