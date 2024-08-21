Sudheer Babu, Ajay Bhupathi criticise Arshad Warsi over comments on Prabhas’ role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Actor Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi have called out Hindi actor Arshad Warsi over his remarks that Telugu star Prabhas was made to look "like a joker" in the film, saying there's a way to express an opinion and bad-mouthing anyone isn't okay.

Last week, Warsi was asked in a podcast what was the last bad film he watched and the Munna Bhai star said it was Kalki 2898 AD. While the actor was all praise about Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, he said Prabhas “was like a joker” in the blockbuster movie, a comment that didn’t go down well with fans as well as the Telugu film fraternity.

Sudheer Babu, known for Telugu film Sammohanam and Hindi movie Baaghi, said he never expected the "absence of professionalism" from Warsi.

Bhupathi, popular for directing Telugu film RX 100, accused Warsi of being jealous of the Baahubali star.

On the Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, Warsi said he was “sad” that Prabhas was made to look “like a joker” in Kalki 2898 AD.

"Amit ji was unbelievable... Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hain aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What did you make him? Why do they do such things?)" the actor had said.

Despite mixed reviews, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in box office collections worldwide. Also starring Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the mythological and sci-fi action drama released on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. It was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

