Sudhakar Komakula is game for independent and mainstream cinema

Sudhakar Komakula in ‘Raja Vikramarka’

16 November 2021 13:12 IST

Actor Sudhakar Komakula, who got noticed in the recent Telugu films ‘Krack’ and ‘Raja Vikramarka’, talks about juggling diverse genres

Last week’s Telugu action entertainer Raja Vikramarka, featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead, had actor Sudhakar Komakula essaying a pivotal part as a cop. Earlier this year, Sudhakar was also a part of director Gopichand Malineni’s Krack headlined by Ravi Teja. Neither of these films were in Sudhakar’s scheme of things when he moved to the US for a few months post the release of his 2019 film Nuvvu Thoppu Raa.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Sudhakar had hoped that Nuvvu Thoppu Raa would cement his position as a lead actor and allow him more room to navigate through mainstream and independent cinema. But things took a turn when his friend director Sri Saripalli asked him to be a part of Raja Vikramarka: “Sri is a friend and I was sure he had something special for me. I liked the part and agreed to do it, despite the initial hesitation to take up a supporting character after playing the lead. Nuvvu Thoppu Raa didn’t do as much as we expected it to. In the Telugu film industry, if an actor takes up a supporting role after a solo lead film fails at the box office, it is viewed as a desperate move,” reasons Sudhakar.

Advertising

Advertising

When Raja Vikramarka was offered to him in late 2019, the initial plan was to complete it by February-March 2020, but the pandemic resulted in delays. Around the same time, Sudhakar was also offered a part in Krack. Looking back at both these films, Sudhakar reckons that it has been a good move to take them up: “People have appreciated my work in both these films.”

He first got noticed through director Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful (2012). Reminiscing, he says he didn’t set out to be an actor. Born and raised in Visakhapatnam, Sudhakar was interested in dance choreography and also drawn to the technical aspects of filmmaking. After completing M.Sc in Computer Sciences, he worked in the ITES sector in Hyderabad: “I took up evening and night-shift jobs so that I can pursue filmmaking during the day.”

He also pursued a post-graduate diploma course in dance choreography at the University of Hyderabad. He wanted to be a choreographer but was forced to change tracks after a ligament tear. In his childhood days, his father had been instrumental in ensuring theatre exposure. Sudhakar had had a flair for mimicry and would imitate actor Sai Kumar. That came in handy when he became an actor and had to speak the Telangana dialect in some of his early films: “I wanted to direct films but became an actor. In 2009, I accompanied my wife, who was working in the IT sector, to the US and took up photography and learnt the ropes of independent cinema. I returned to India when I got the opportunity to work in Life is Beautiful.”

Sudhakar Komakula | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After Life is beautiful, a few projects didn’t take off. He realised that rather than wait for the right films, he had to create opportunities. He took on additional responsibilities as creative producer (in Nuvvu Thoppu Raa) and recently established his home production SukHa Media, SukHa being an acronym for his name and that of his wife, Harika: “Many a time if we want reshoots before a film is finalised, we don’t have control over things. If I partner and co-produce films, I might have better creative control,” he reasons.

Up next are Gundello Dhammu, an experimental found footage film that happens over one night in a village, among six characters in a car, written and directed by Ajju Mahakali, a middle-class crime comedy titled Narayana & Co directed by Chinna Papisetty and writer-director Raghavendra Katari’s Directed by Charlie Chaplin.

Shifting between mainstream and experimental cinema, Sudhakar says he looks for the universal appeal in the stories pitched to him. “I ask for bound scripts to be able to see how the story shapes up. I have had experiences where films have turned out differently from what was initially planned.”

In the works is also an independent music video co-starring actor Ananya, which will be out on YouTube soon. The video is directed by Vinay Shanmukh and has music by Vijay Bulganin: “I want to explore multiple avenues of entertainment rather than limiting myself to one kind of cinema. There is scope for good work for both large screen and digital platforms. The reception to films such as Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru and the series like The Family Man have shown that with good scripts and budgets, creative teams can come up with interesting work for digital platforms. We haven’t had projects of such scale in the Telugu entertainment space,” says Sudhakar.