Sudha Chandran is an educationist in Zee Telugu's 'No. 1 Kodalu'

Sudha Chandran has had a few surprises in her tryst with Hyderabad. The first was at Shamshabad airport when two strangers asked her, Meeru Mayuri Kada. The other surprise unravelled during the shooting for Zee Telugu’s serial No. 1 Kodalu. “Imagine my delight when a group of 20 students recognised me. In today’s world when ‘out of sight is out of mind’ I was amazed that Telugus not only remember me but have told my story to the next generation and waited three decades for me,” she says, the excitement making her eyes luminous.

Sudha’s life story in the film Mayuri (Naache Mayuri in Hindi) inspired an entire generation of kids in the 80s. Now,three decades later, she is at the helm on the small screen, playing her first full-fledged character — Vaagdevi in No. 1 Kodalu. At the Zee Telugu office in Madhapur, Sudha shines bright; her pink sari accentuated with oxidised jewellery about which she remarks, “This ring looks like a small plate!” Though she considers this as her debut on Telugu television, Sudha is a familiar face in Hindi television, especially in Ekta Kapoor’s serials. Her portrayal of Ramola Sikand in Kahin Kisii Roz (with her stylish bindis and glamorous saris) has left an indelible imprint. “Those characters (negative) have been my bread and butter but I am more like Vaagdevi in real life. I cannot take shit from anyone. Working day and night in an industry, you are no less than anyone, so why should you shift focus from your dream. She is more like me; her story is remarkable.”

No. 1 Kodalu depicts Vaagdevi’s journey from being mother of three children, stuck in a village to becoming a leading educationalist. “Vaagdevi’s message to her husband, “If you feel my bold step is justified, join me or stay back.’ That confidence, boldness might look negative to some, but it is not. It is a woman’s passion to create her own identity and make her dreams come true.”

Sudha Chandran | Photo Credit: By arrangement

With a strong foothold in the Hindi television industry, Sudha is excited with this stint in Telugu television. She leaves behind her star image to start afresh as she learns the nuances of Telugu industry. During her introductory shoot, she was surprised to see around 100 junior artistes.“I don’t see any difference in Hindi and Telugu television. I have seen a Jaguar, BMW and a Merc during the shoots. The canvas is big here and I even asked the director whether he is doing a TV series, or a film,” she laughs.

In the highly competitive television world, Sudha has managed to sustain and create an image for herself. “I have never been typecast,” she asserts. When her television projects revolved around ‘Mayuri, the girl-next-door kind of roles’, she changed gears to portray negative characters. In Nagin’s first season, she was rude and ferocious but season 2 brought evilness with a different flavour. In Bepanaah Pyar, she is sans any make-up and jewellery and with her smile as a weapon, she uses emotions to plays her cards.

Sudha Chandran | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Her first love

Dance is her first love and she juggles dance performances and television roles. Her two dance academies in Mumbai and Pune are a way to sustain her creative endeavours. She and her choreographers often share ideas and concepts to create new productions. Their recent conceptual dance ballet was on Ganga, that equates the energy of the river to that of a woman. She explains, “We showcase Ganga’s transformation from being a pure river to its polluted state. In the climax, Ganga says, ‘I will not take this dirt.’ It is a metaphor and statement that more you push women, they will soon become Kaali and stand up for themselves.”

She reveals how she loves wearing her old clothes. “People would be surprised to see the real Sudha. I am gawky and not well dressed in my real life. I love wearing my colour faded clothes; I feel connected. I always remember my father’s advice: “Always look at people who are less fortunate than you.’” Being an only child, she feels responsible towards her parents. After pack-up, her first call goes to her father. “If my father says, ‘Don’t do it, I will never ask why?’ He thinks the best for me.” In a happy space, she is contented and grateful. She says, “God has given me so much and I hope for good health to carry on.” Just before leaving, she looks at her nails and thanks one of her co-stars from Nagin serial. “She made sure I went to a nail bar and got my cracked nails treated luxuriously.”

No. 1 Kodalu airs on Zee Telugu every night at 8 pm.