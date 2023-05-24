ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep’s next to be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu

May 24, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Veteran Tamil producer Kalaippuli S Thanu released a video to announce his project with Kannada superstar Sudeep

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sudeep | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Speculations about Sudeep’s next film after the action-thriller Vikrant Rona has ended with veteran Tamil producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announcing his collaboration with the Kannada superstar. Thanu’s V Creations will produce Sudeep’s next, now being called ‘Kiccha46’.

The producer released a short video to announce the project. “We are proud and happy to work with Baadshah @KicchaSudeep. Stay tuned for updates,” posted Thanu on Twitter. The video shows Sudeep entering the sets of the film for a photoshoot, and raises curiosity with a line in the end which reads, “Stepping into the new world of....???”. As announced by Sudeep, the film’s launch is set to be on June 1.

The actor took to Twitter to make his project official by thanking the makers. “Looking forward to the first cut,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanu’s previous project was the horror-thriller Naane Varuvean, starring Dhanush, and directed by Selvaraghavan. Post Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona, in which he played a cop, Sudeep played a cameo in R Chandru’s period gangster drama Kabzaa.

Sudeep was later involved in campaigning for the Karnataka assembly polls. Rumours were rife that he would be collaborating with Nanda Kishore again after the successful Ranna (remake of Attarintiki Daredi). Speculations about Sudeep joining hands with Venkat Prabhu ended with the announcement of the director’s big project with Vijay.

