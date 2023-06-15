Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev to make acting debut

June 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Kannada star Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev is set to make his acting debut. The film went on floors on Thursday in Bengaluru. Sanchith is also the director of the untitled Kannada film, to be produced by Sudeep’s wife Priya, K P Srikanth and Naveen Manoharan. The project marks the debut production of Priya, who is set to bankroll more films under the banner Supriyanvi Picture Studio.

Sanchith was part of the directorial team of films such as Maanikya, Jigarthandaand Ambi Ninge Vayassaytho. Vasuki Vaibhav will compose music for the film while Amith has been roped in as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, is shooting for a film produced by seasoned Tamil producer Kalaippuli S Thanu. The untitled film is currently being called ‘Kiccha 46’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.