Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev to make acting debut

June 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Kannada star Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev is set to make his acting debut. The film went on floors on Thursday in Bengaluru. Sanchith is also the director of the untitled Kannada film, to be produced by Sudeep’s wife Priya, K P Srikanth and Naveen Manoharan. The project marks the debut production of Priya, who is set to bankroll more films under the banner Supriyanvi Picture Studio.

Excited for two reasons.

One: My boy @sanchithsanjeev makes his debut tomorrow,,well supported by my dear friends @kp_sreekanth and #NaveenManoharan.

Second: @iampriya06 makes her debut with her maiden production #SupriyanviPictureStudio.

🥂🥂🥂🥳🥳💕 pic.twitter.com/iixLr6xVZe — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2023

Sanchith was part of the directorial team of films such as Maanikya, Jigarthanda and Ambi Ninge Vayassaytho. Vasuki Vaibhav will compose music for the film while Amith has been roped in as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, is shooting for a film produced by seasoned Tamil producer Kalaippuli S Thanu. The untitled film is currently being called ‘Kiccha 46’.