Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev to make acting debut

Sanchith Sanjeev will perform the double duty of acting and directing in his debut film, to be produced by Sudeep’s wife Priya, K P Srikanth and Naveen Manoharan

June 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanchith Sanjeev

Sanchith Sanjeev | Photo Credit: Sanchith Sanjeev/Instagram

Kannada star Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev is set to make his acting debut. The film went on floors on Thursday in Bengaluru. Sanchith is also the director of the untitled Kannada film, to be produced by Sudeep’s wife Priya, K P Srikanth and Naveen Manoharan. The project marks the debut production of Priya, who is set to bankroll more films under the banner Supriyanvi Picture Studio.

Sanchith was part of the directorial team of films such as Maanikya, Jigarthanda and Ambi Ninge Vayassaytho. Vasuki Vaibhav will compose music for the film while Amith has been roped in as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, is shooting for a film produced by seasoned Tamil producer Kalaippuli S Thanu. The untitled film is currently being called ‘Kiccha 46’.

