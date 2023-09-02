Sudeep returns to direction after ten years

September 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Kannada star Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona (2022), is set to don the director’s hat again after 10 years. He will play the lead role and direct KK, to be bankrolled by KRG Studios.

The makers on September 1 released a title-announcement video. The promotional video revealed the title, which came with a tagline ‘God forgives, I don’t’. Sudeep last directed Maanikya, a remake of the Telugu film Mirchi. KK will be Sudeep’s seventh directorial venture.

KK is KRG Studios’ sixth venture. Helmed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, KRG Studios are also producing the Dhananjaya -Ramya starrer Uttarakaanda, Kiriketstarring Naveen Shankar and Danish Sait, and Powder, a film produced in collaboration with TVF.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and an untitled pan-Indian project with director R Chandru. The film is written by veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.