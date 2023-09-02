ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep returns to direction after nine years

September 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Kannada superstar Sudeep will star as the lead and direct ‘KK’, a film to be bankrolled by KRG Studios

The Hindu Bureau

Sudeep | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Kannada star Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona (2022), is set to don the director’s hat again after 9 years. He will play the lead role and direct KK, to be bankrolled by KRG Studios.

The makers on September 1 released a title-announcement video. The promotional video revealed the title, which came with a tagline ‘God forgives, I don’t’. Sudeep last directed Maanikya, a remake of the Telugu film Mirchi. KK will be Sudeep’s seventh directorial venture.

KK is KRG Studios’ sixth venture. Helmed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, KRG Studios are also producing the Dhananjaya -Ramya starrer Uttarakaanda, Kiriketstarring Naveen Shankar and Danish Sait, and Powder, a film produced in collaboration with TVF.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and an untitled pan-Indian project with director R Chandru. The film is written by veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad.

