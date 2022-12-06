Suchendra Prasad’s ‘Maavu Bevu’ celebrates music and Kannada poetry

December 06, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The actor-writer-director says the film is a tribute to the late composer C Ashwath, SP Balasubrahmanyam and L Vaidyanathan

Shilpa Anandraj

Director Suchendra Prasad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-director Suchendra Prasad has had a successful stint in the Kannada film industry, balancing art and commercial cinema. When it comes to directing, he is known to lean towards literature, the history of Karnataka or ancient science as is obvious from his earlier films including Prapaatha (an educative film) and Sangdhigdha (on child marriage).

His latest film, Maavu Bevu, which will be ready for release by Sankaranti or Ugadi, is a tribute to author Doddarangegowda, playback singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) and composer, C Ashwath.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full-length feature film, Maava Bevu Suchendra says is inspired by Doddarangegowda’s eponymous collection of poems, published in the ‘70s. “The late C Ashwath set the poems to music and it was Doddarangegowda’s desire that the songs were sung by SPB. This was achieved with the help of the late musicologist L Vaidyanathan, who provided the orchestra. Now that we have lost these precious talents, Doddarangegowda asked me if I could weave the 10 songs into a film.”

A still from Maavu Bevu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Suchendra was stumped for a bit as usually songs are written for a film and not the other way around. “I believe this is the first time a story is written around songs.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ensuring the songs and story fitted together perfectly, Suchendra stresses that the songs are not light music nor is the film a documentary.

“The songs have been around for decades, celebrate every aspect of the navarasa. Some are played in temples across Karnataka even today.” Suchendra is confident the audience will connect to the songs and the film.

The film is produced by Rajashekar Somashekar under the banner of Sri Sai Gagan Productions, which has earlier produced a short film, White, featuring Priya Mani and the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. Suchendra says there are no heroes in Maavu Bevu as the subject itself is the protagonist. “There are talented actors from theatre who have brought the work to life on the screen.”

The film features Ninasam Sandeep, singer Chaitra and Supriya Rao. Chaitra, who has sung over 1,000 songs, faces the camera for the first time with Maavu Bevu. “Doddarangegowda plays himself in the film.”

Music and background score is by Dr Deepak Paramashivan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US