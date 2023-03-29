ADVERTISEMENT

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen boards 'Deadpool 3'

March 29, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Macfadyen, an Emmy-winning actor, has joined Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’

PTI

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in ‘Succession’ | Photo Credit: Graeme Hunter

Los Angeles

Emmy-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen is the latest addition to the cast of Deadpool 3, headlined by Ryan Reynolds.

Sources told entertainment portal Deadline that the Succession star has joined the third installment in the Marvel Studios' upcoming feature film.

Also Read: Emma Corrin to play villain in ‘Deadpool 3’

It is unknown who Macfadyen will be playing, the sources said.

Also part of the cast are The Crown star Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct the movie with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie along with Reynolds and Levy.

It marks the first Deadpool collaboration between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & 'Team Deadpool'.

