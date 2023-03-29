HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen boards 'Deadpool 3'

Macfadyen, an Emmy-winning actor, has joined Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’

March 29, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

PTI
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in ‘Succession’

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in ‘Succession’ | Photo Credit: Graeme Hunter

Los Angeles

Emmy-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen is the latest addition to the cast of Deadpool 3, headlined by Ryan Reynolds.

Sources told entertainment portal Deadline that the Succession star has joined the third installment in the Marvel Studios' upcoming feature film.

Also Read: Emma Corrin to play villain in ‘Deadpool 3’

It is unknown who Macfadyen will be playing, the sources said.

Also part of the cast are The Crown star Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct the movie with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie along with Reynolds and Levy.

It marks the first Deadpool collaboration between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & 'Team Deadpool'.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.