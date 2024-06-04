'Succession' alum Sarah Snook to lead thriller series 'All Her Fault'

Succession star Sarah Snook has come on board to headline the thriller series All Her Fault. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara and has been greenlit at Peacock, according to Variety.

The official logline for the series reads, "Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare."

Snook gained worldwide praise for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession, which earned her an Emmy in 2023, having been nominated in both 2022 and 2020 prior to that. She also won two Golden Globes for the same. Succession wrapped up its critically-acclaimed run at HBO after four seasons in 2023.

Snook's other television credits include The Beautiful Lie, Black Mirror,The Secret River, Soulmates and All Saints. She has also had a stint in in films, such as Steve Jobs, Pieces of a Woman, Predestination, and The Glass Castle.

Megan Gallagher is adapting All Her Fault for the screen and will serve as executive producer. Snook will executive produce in addition to starring. Minkie Spiro will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce.