‘Succession’ actor Jihae joins ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Published - May 15, 2024 02:28 pm IST

She joins Indian superstar Tabu in ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ which is a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster ‘Dune’ film franchise

PTI

Jihae Kim attends the premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at Metrograph, Monday, April 1, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

South Korean actor Jihae, best known for playing PR consultant Berry Schneider in "Succession", has boarded the cast of "Dune: Prophecy".

She joins Indian superstar Tabu in "Dune: Prophecy", which is a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster "Dune" film franchise.

Tabu cast as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series

According to Variety, Jihae will play Reverend Mother Kasha, described as "the Emperor's own Truthsayer and confidant. Reverend Mother Kasha occupies a position of great influence in the Imperium. But when a new challenge leads her to question the Sisterhood"s intentions, she finds her role increasingly difficult to navigate." The series, previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood", is set up at HBO Max and hails from Legendary Television.

"Dune: Prophecy" is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's "Dune" and is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

As per official logline, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Also part of the star cast are Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker is attached as showrunner and executive producer on "Dune: Prophecy" along with Diane Ademu-John, who has co-developed the series. Anna Foerster has directed multiple episodes including the first of the series.

