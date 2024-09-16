‘Subrahmanyaa’: Makers release first glimpse of action-adventure starring debutant Advay

The makers of Subrahmanyaa launched the film’s first glimpse recently. Titled ‘Subrahmanyaa Glimpse - The First Adventure’, the video was launched in Dubai at a prominent awards function. The pan-Indian project, to be shot in Kannada and released in multiple languages, is set to be mounted on a huge budget.

Directed by seasoned Kannada and Telugu actor P Ravi Shankar, Subrahmanyaa is produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the banner SG Movie Creations. Touted to be a socio-fantasy adventure, the movie marks the debut of Advay, who is Ravishankar’s son. Rubal Shekhawat is set to play the female lead in the movie.

The glimpse has Advay jumping into a well filled with poisonous snakes. He sneaks in and picks up an ancient book and starts running with all the snakes chasing him. The glimpse also introduces gigantic apes dressed like warriors.

According to the makers, over sixty VFX artists — led by the creative producer and VFX supervisor Nikhil Koduru — have worked for more than four months on the teaser. Ravi Basrur will compose the music for the film while Vignesh Raj is the cinematographer.