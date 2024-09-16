GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Subrahmanyaa’: Makers release first glimpse of action-adventure starring debutant Advay

‘Subrahmanyaa’ is set to be directed by seasoned Kannada and Telugu actor P Ravi Shankar

Published - September 16, 2024 04:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Advay in ‘Subrahmanyaa’.

Advay in ‘Subrahmanyaa’. | Photo Credit: SG Movies/YouTube

The makers of Subrahmanyaa launched the film’s first glimpse recently. Titled ‘Subrahmanyaa Glimpse - The First Adventure’, the video was launched in Dubai at a prominent awards function. The pan-Indian project, to be shot in Kannada and released in multiple languages, is set to be mounted on a huge budget.

Watch | Kannada films in 2024 hit by the curse of the second half

Directed by seasoned Kannada and Telugu actor P Ravi Shankar, Subrahmanyaa is produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the banner SG Movie Creations. Touted to be a socio-fantasy adventure, the movie marks the debut of Advay, who is Ravishankar’s son. Rubal Shekhawat is set to play the female lead in the movie.

The glimpse has Advay jumping into a well filled with poisonous snakes. He sneaks in and picks up an ancient book and starts running with all the snakes chasing him. The glimpse also introduces gigantic apes dressed like warriors.

ALSO READ:Explained: The delay behind star-driven Kannada films

According to the makers, over sixty VFX artists — led by the creative producer and VFX supervisor Nikhil Koduru — have worked for more than four months on the teaser. Ravi Basrur will compose the music for the film while Vignesh Raj is the cinematographer.

Published - September 16, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Kannada cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.