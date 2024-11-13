 />
Subhash Ghai announces ‘Aitraaz’ sequel on film’s 20th anniversary

‘Aitraaz’ starred Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Published - November 13, 2024 06:31 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Aitraaz’

A still from ‘Aitraaz’ | Photo Credit: @subhashghai1/Instagram

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday announced Aitraaz 2, a follow-up to his 2004 film on its 20th release anniversary. Aitraaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a romantic thriller which hit the screens on November 12, 2004. The romantic thriller film was directed by Abbas–Mustan.

Ghai, who produced the film via his banner Mukta Arts, said the script of the sequel is ready. He took to Instagram to share the news.

Calling it a “finest script with 3 years of hard work”, the producer recalled how Priyanka was initially doubtful about playing the role of Sonia, who accuses her former lover and junior colleague Raj (Akshay) of sexual harassment. “That’s why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today. When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence..." Ghai said.

Aitraaz also starred Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, and Vivek Shauq.

