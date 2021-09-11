Movies

STR’s ‘Maanaadu’ to release on Deepavali, clashes with Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’

STR in ‘Maanaadu’  

Silambarasan TR’s next film with director Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu, will be released on November 4 later this year.

The actor announced the news on social media, and the confirmation means that the film will clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

The tagline of the film reads ‘A Venkat Prabhu Politics’ that indicates Maanaadu’s genre, though the earlier trailer confirmed that there are also elements of a time-loop concept in the action-thriller.

Apart from STR, the cast includes SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film, that is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

 


