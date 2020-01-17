STR’s ‘Maanaadu’ begins at last, with cast and crew revealed

The journey of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu has been a a wild one.

Hotly-anticipated yet forever uncertain about the film ever materialising, courtesy its lead actor Silambarasan, Maanaadu might just be able to hold on to its latest reprieve. Producer Suresh Kamatchi, who a few months ago had announced that he was dropping the project, tweeted the cast and crew list.

Besides Silambarasan, Maanaadu is set to star Hero star Kalyani Priyadarshan, Karunakaran and directors SA Chandrasekar and Bharathiraja, and the usual suspect, Premgi Amaren. Venkat Prabhu has already teased the addition of a few more names to the cast in the coming days. The cinematography is by Richard M Nathan while Yuvan Shankar Raja, who usually collaborates on all of Venkat Prabhu’s films, will score the music. Action choreography is by Stunt Silva.

In a video clip shared on his Twitter account, Venkat Prabhu revealed that Silambarasan will be playing a Muslim youngster in the film. He also proceeded to ask fans to tweet using the hashtag ‘#STR_as’ and send probable names for his character. The winner of the contest will be invited to spend a day with the cast and crew on the film set, Prabhu said.

Shooting is expected to commence in Ooty shortly with producer Suresh Kamatchi revealing that they are targeting an August 2020 release.