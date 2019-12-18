Movies

‘Street Dancer 3D’ trailer: India vs Pakistan and Prabhudeva’s ‘Mukkala Mukkabaala’ throwback

The trailer of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ is out now  

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance-off in this dance film that’s set for a Janaury 2020 release

The trailer of Street Dancer 3D has been released, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi. Remo D’Souza is reuniting with Varun and Shraddha after ABCD 2, which released in 2015.

 

Billed as the most expensive dance movie made in India, the plot seems to take the India and Pakistan rivalry to the dance floor with Dhawan’s team (Indian) taking on Kapoor and her crew (who is of Pakistan origin) in a dance championship.

However, the trailer also shows them forget their differences to fight together for the immigrants in India and Pakistan. It remains to be seen what happens to their dancing aspirations!

The star of the trailer, undoubtedly though, is Prabhudeva who is featured dancing to a remixed version of the popular song Mukkala Mukkabaala from his 1994 film Kadhalan, taking everyone on a nostalgic thrill ride.

The film is expected to release on Janaury 24, 2020.

